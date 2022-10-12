Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 8.6%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.12 and last traded at 2.12. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.32.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.15.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

