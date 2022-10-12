GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $413.88 million and $526,427.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GensoKishi Metaverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,709,312,901.15 in circulation. The last known price of GensoKishi Metaverse is 0.23435612 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $732,460.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genso.game/.”

