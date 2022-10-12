GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $137.42 during trading on Wednesday. 148,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

