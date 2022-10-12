GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock remained flat at $87.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,442. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.