GenWealth Group Inc. Has $30.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.