GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 96,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

