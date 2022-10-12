GeoDB Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $302,800.50 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. GeoDB has a market cap of $302,800.50 and approximately $3,797.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB was first traded on March 4th, 2019. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 tokens. The Reddit community for GeoDB is https://reddit.com/r/geodb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@geodatablock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geodatablock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoDB (GEO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GeoDB has a current supply of 313,171,077.1061425 with 82,641,418.86438683 in circulation. The last known price of GeoDB is 0.00655954 USD and is down -19.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,832.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodb.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

