George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.70

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.70 and traded as low as C$138.77. George Weston shares last traded at C$140.28, with a volume of 187,823 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$180.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.5200006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total value of C$62,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,256,998.50. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total transaction of C$3,175,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,477,078.87. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,256,998.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,087.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

