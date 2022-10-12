Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Trading Up 2.8 %

GERN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,262. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.