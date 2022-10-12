Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 88,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.83. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

