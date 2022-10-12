Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.56.

NYSE:GETY traded down 0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,076. Getty Images has a twelve month low of 5.75 and a twelve month high of 37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 17.09.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total value of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

