Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 6.21 and last traded at 6.21. Approximately 3,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 858,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.56.

Getty Images Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 17.09.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

