Gifto Market Capitalization Tops $17.78 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Gifto has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,271,531.58001 in circulation. The last known price of Gifto is 0.01789394 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,061,194.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gifto.io/.”

