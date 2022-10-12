Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 603.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 92,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,290,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,509,000 after acquiring an additional 220,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

