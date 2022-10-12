Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.19.

GILD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 131,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

