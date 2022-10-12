Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 213,575 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,999,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,877,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 24,368,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,657,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 70.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

