Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.