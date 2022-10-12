Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
