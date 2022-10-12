Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.73 million, a PE ratio of -63.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 518,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

