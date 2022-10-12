Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 760 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 593.85 ($7.18).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 1.17 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 483.03 ($5.84). 21,803,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,641,512. The stock has a market cap of £62.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.29. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 479.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

