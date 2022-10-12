Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Cap of $557,920.17

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $557,920.17 and approximately $183.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.69 or 0.27604158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain (GSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Social Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,044,228.34739375 in circulation. The last known price of Global Social Chain is 0.00117055 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $213.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gsc.social.”

