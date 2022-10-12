Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 6,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,385. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

