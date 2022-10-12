Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 56.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.