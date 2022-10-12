GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $201.45.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.