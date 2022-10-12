Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,973. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

