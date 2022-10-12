Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $921,750.41 and $1,324.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00272403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 323.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 286.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,421 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is https://reddit.com/r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldcoin (GLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013. Users are able to generate GLC through the process of mining. Goldcoin has a current supply of 44,050,154.99997141 with 43,681,421.99997146 in circulation. The last known price of Goldcoin is 0.02219282 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,615.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goldcoinproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

