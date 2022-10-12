Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Trading Up 8.1 %
Good Hemp stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 368,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
Good Hemp Company Profile
