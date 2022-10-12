Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Trading Up 8.1 %

Good Hemp stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 368,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

Good Hemp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.