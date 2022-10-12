Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.41

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

