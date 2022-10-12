Gouws Capital LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 70,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 83,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

