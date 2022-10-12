Gouws Capital LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. 64,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

