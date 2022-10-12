Gouws Capital LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises approximately 1.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OSK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.31.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

