Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Up 3.5%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.15. 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

