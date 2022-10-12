Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,615 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 20,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

