Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.20. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

