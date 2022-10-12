Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,836. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

