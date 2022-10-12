Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.