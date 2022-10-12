Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 196,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

