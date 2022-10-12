Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,039 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 23,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.