Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $104,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.78. 78,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

