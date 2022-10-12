Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 120,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,164,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their price objective on Grom Social Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 218.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.