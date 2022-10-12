Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.