Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

