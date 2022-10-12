Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

