Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $472.34. 49,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

