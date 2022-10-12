Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.