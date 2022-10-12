Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.