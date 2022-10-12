Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,119. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

