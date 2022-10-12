GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650 at Morgan Stanley

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,716.67.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

