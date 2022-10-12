Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 5.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.