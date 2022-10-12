Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $1.48 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 13th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 tokens. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The Reddit community for Hacken Token is https://reddit.com/r/hacken.

Hacken Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken Token (HAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hacken Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 474,371,758 in circulation. The last known price of Hacken Token is 0.01487431 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,319,419.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hacken.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

