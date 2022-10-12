Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 644.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HFIAF remained flat at $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Get Hafnia alerts:

About Hafnia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.