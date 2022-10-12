Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 644.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HFIAF remained flat at $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
About Hafnia
